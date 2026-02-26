Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) SVP Earl Childress Sells 22,518 Shares of Stock

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) SVP Earl Childress sold 22,518 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $842,398.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 35,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,935.57. The trade was a 38.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

Shares of OII stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.61. 1,160,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,549. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average is $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.26. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $668.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.16 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Oceaneering International’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,371,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $297,279,000 after purchasing an additional 187,707 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Oceaneering International by 12.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,345,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,202,000 after acquiring an additional 799,718 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Oceaneering International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,647,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,673,000 after acquiring an additional 215,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley Institutional Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,847,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,642,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,270,000 after acquiring an additional 272,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

OII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Oceaneering International from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc is a global provider of engineered services and products primarily to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to aerospace, defense, and commercial diving markets. The company specializes in remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), subsea intervention, and inspection services designed to support exploration, production and maintenance activities in challenging underwater environments. In addition to ROV operations, Oceaneering offers asset integrity solutions, specialized tooling, and intervention equipment for pipelines, risers, and flowlines.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Oceaneering has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

