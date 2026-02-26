Daniel Janney Sells 7,741 Shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Stock

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Janney sold 7,741 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.63, for a total value of $2,133,651.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 85,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,455,010.48. This represents a 8.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daniel Janney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

On Wednesday, February 25th, Daniel Janney sold 700 shares of Krystal Biotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $192,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Daniel Janney sold 13,825 shares of Krystal Biotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.34, for a total transaction of $3,709,800.50.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Daniel Janney sold 37,895 shares of Krystal Biotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $10,113,417.60.

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ KRYS traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $276.36. 215,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,968. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.80 and a 52-week high of $298.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.42.

Institutional Trading of Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $107.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.30 million. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 52.64% and a return on equity of 18.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,888,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,226,000 after buying an additional 111,111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,355,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,306,000 after acquiring an additional 128,639 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 108.9% in the second quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 922,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,870,000 after purchasing an additional 481,200 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 81.6% in the second quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 727,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,045,000 after purchasing an additional 327,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Krystal Biotech from $288.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $336.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $310.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRYS

About Krystal Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare dermatological diseases. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company applies proprietary viral vector delivery technology to enable topical administration of corrective genes directly to the skin. By targeting the underlying genetic causes of inherited skin disorders, Krystal Biotech seeks to address areas of high unmet medical need with potentially transformative treatments.

The company’s lead product candidate, KB103, is designed to deliver a functional COL7A1 gene to patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), a severe and often debilitating blistering condition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.