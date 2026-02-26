VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05, FiscalAI reports. VTEX had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 7.03%.The firm had revenue of $67.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.11 million.

VTEX is executing on four strategic growth levers — global expansion, B2B, retail media, and AI — which in Q4 represented ~15% of subscription revenue and drove roughly 20% FX?neutral growth, with global markets growing 22% in 2025.

— which in Q4 represented ~15% of subscription revenue and drove roughly 20% FX?neutral growth, with global markets growing 22% in 2025. The company reported record profitability and margin expansion (subscription gross margin 81.8%, operating margin 23.8%, Q4 free cash flow margin 16.3%) and announced a $50 million, 12?month share repurchase program.

Enterprise sales cycles have materially lengthened due to macro weakness in Brazil/Argentina and an “AI wait?and?see” effect, slowing new?store additions and dragging subscription revenue growth (Q4 subscription revenue +5.4% FX?neutral) despite stable churn.

AI is already delivering operational benefits (about +3 percentage points to subscription gross margin via support automation) and VTEX is reallocating spend toward R&D and an AI?first product roadmap, but broader commercial outcomes and timing remain uncertain.

Shares of VTEX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $563.02 million, a P/E ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.90. VTEX has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $6.82.

Several research analysts have commented on VTEX shares. UBS Group cut shares of VTEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on VTEX from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of VTEX in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised VTEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VTEX by 145.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 316,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 187,677 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of VTEX by 1,301.0% in the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 746,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 693,457 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VTEX by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 64,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 27,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of VTEX in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VTEX is a global commerce platform provider that offers a full suite of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed to power online retail and marketplace operations. Its cloud-native platform combines e-commerce, order management and marketplace capabilities in a single environment, enabling brands and retailers to launch and scale digital commerce initiatives without the need for extensive in-house infrastructure. The company’s API-first architecture and microservices design support headless implementations, allowing businesses to integrate front-end experiences, third-party applications and custom modules with minimal development overhead.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, VTEX has expanded its reach to serve customers across Latin America, North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

