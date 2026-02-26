Insider Selling: Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) CEO Sells 7,040 Shares of Stock

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $361,644.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,560 shares in the company, valued at $799,317.20. This trade represents a 31.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jack Bendheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 26th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $378,259.20.

On Friday, February 20th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $361,996.80.

On Wednesday, February 18th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $361,856.00.

On Friday, February 13th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $365,798.40.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Jack Bendheim sold 14,184 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $732,178.08.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Jack Bendheim sold 58,014 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $3,005,705.34.

On Thursday, February 5th, Jack Bendheim sold 110,842 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total value of $5,362,535.96.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Jack Bendheim sold 3,520 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $144,848.00.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Jack Bendheim sold 9,660 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $400,600.20.

On Friday, January 30th, Jack Bendheim sold 6,693 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $268,322.37.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAHC traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,132. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $56.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $373.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.64 million. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PAHC. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price objective on Phibro Animal Health in a report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ: PAHC) is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro’s portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.

The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.

