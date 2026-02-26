Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Sells $78,416.34 in Stock

Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) EVP Darby Anderson sold 733 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.98, for a total transaction of $78,416.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,989,761.16. The trade was a 1.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Darby Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 25th, Darby Anderson sold 396 shares of Addus HomeCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $41,722.56.

Addus HomeCare Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of ADUS stock traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.02. 269,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,147. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.57 and its 200-day moving average is $113.08. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $88.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 416,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,766,000 after purchasing an additional 27,683 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 186.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 70,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,617,000 after buying an additional 46,137 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, VARCOV Co. purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Key Stories Impacting Addus HomeCare

Here are the key news stories impacting Addus HomeCare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings/earnings call emphasized continued revenue growth, margin-leverage opportunities and an M&A-driven growth strategy for 2026 — supports longer?term earnings upside. Addus HomeCare Earnings Call Highlights Growth And Scale

Q4 earnings/earnings call emphasized continued revenue growth, margin-leverage opportunities and an M&A-driven growth strategy for 2026 — supports longer?term earnings upside. Positive Sentiment: Stephens trimmed its price target from $140 to $135 but kept an “overweight” rating — the new target implies meaningful upside from current levels, indicating analyst confidence in the company’s outlook despite the cut. Stephens price target note

Stephens trimmed its price target from $140 to $135 but kept an “overweight” rating — the new target implies meaningful upside from current levels, indicating analyst confidence in the company’s outlook despite the cut. Neutral Sentiment: Addus will participate in the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference (investor visibility event; typically neutral but can aid liquidity/coverage). Conference participation

Addus will participate in the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference (investor visibility event; typically neutral but can aid liquidity/coverage). Neutral Sentiment: Some published short?interest data in the feed shows zero shares (data glitch/inconsistent reporting across sources) — treat those specific zero figures with caution. MarketBeat ADUS page

Some published short?interest data in the feed shows zero shares (data glitch/inconsistent reporting across sources) — treat those specific zero figures with caution. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling over Feb. 24–25: CEO R. Dirk Allison sold two blocks (4,988 and 2,364 shares) and multiple senior EVPs sold smaller blocks across the two days — coordinated insider sales can pressure sentiment even if individual sales are routine and pre?planned. See CEO filing. CEO insider-sale SEC filing

Significant insider selling over Feb. 24–25: CEO R. Dirk Allison sold two blocks (4,988 and 2,364 shares) and multiple senior EVPs sold smaller blocks across the two days — coordinated insider sales can pressure sentiment even if individual sales are routine and pre?planned. See CEO filing. Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose earlier in February (as of Feb. 13 there were ~1.15M shares short, ~6.5% of shares outstanding and ~4.6 days?to?cover) — elevated short activity can amplify downward price moves. Short interest data

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ: ADUS) is a leading provider of home and community-based care services for elderly, disabled, and medically complex individuals across the United States. Through a network of company-owned and franchise locations, the company delivers a broad spectrum of non-medical personal care and licensed home health services designed to support clients’ independence and quality of life.

The company’s core offerings include personal care assistance—covering daily living activities, medication reminders, and light housekeeping—and skilled home health services delivered under the supervision of registered nurses and licensed therapists.

Further Reading

