Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGR) Short Interest Down 81.5% in February

Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,271 shares, a decrease of 81.5% from the January 29th total of 12,245 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,557 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company's shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Germany ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLGR. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Germany ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Germany ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $686,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Germany ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE Germany ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Germany ETF during the third quarter worth $2,022,000.

Franklin FTSE Germany ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLGR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.18. 5,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,038. The stock has a market cap of $45.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.04. Franklin FTSE Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.25.

About Franklin FTSE Germany ETF

The Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (FLGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Germany RIC Capped index. The fund offers market cap-based exposure to large- and mid-cap German equities. FLGR was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

