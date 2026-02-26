iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.38 and last traded at $19.3150, with a volume of 1937224 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 2.2%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average of $16.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $0.1282 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 157.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. PFS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 545.9% in the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers. The Fund operates in a range of sectors, which include electric utilities, semiconductors and semiconductor equipment, independent power producers and energy traders, commercial services and supplies, and electrical equipment.

