iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 34,078 shares, a decrease of 88.1% from the January 29th total of 286,614 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 138,583 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Trading Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA:EPHE traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.15. The company had a trading volume of 94,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,678. iShares MSCI Philippines ETF has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $28.40. The firm has a market cap of $171.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $872,000. Sun Life Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,566,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $877,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,030,000.

About iShares MSCI Philippines ETF

The iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (EPHE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Philippines IMI 25\u002F50 index, a free float-adjusted market-cap-weighted index of the broader Filipino equity market. EPHE was launched on Sep 28, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

