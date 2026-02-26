Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Nihon Kohden Corporation (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.67, but opened at $11.75. Nihon Kohden shares last traded at $11.8250, with a volume of 4,795 shares changing hands.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Nihon Kohden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average is $11.35.

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $362.86 million during the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 7.25%.

Nihon Kohden Corporation is a Tokyo-based manufacturer of medical electronic equipment, founded in 1951. The company has built a reputation for innovation in patient monitoring and diagnostic systems, developing one of Japan’s earliest electrocardiogram (ECG) machines and pioneering transistor-based oscilloscopes for clinical use. Over the decades, Nihon Kohden has expanded its product portfolio to address a wide range of healthcare needs, from emergency response to intensive care and neurology.

The company’s core offerings include patient monitors, ECG and electroencephalograph (EEG) devices, defibrillators, infusion pumps, and neuromonitoring systems.

