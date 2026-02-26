United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.21 and last traded at $37.0950, with a volume of 11040 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.3750.

UUGRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research cut United Utilities Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Utilities Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.20.

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) is a leading regulated water and wastewater services provider in the United Kingdom, serving more than seven million residents and businesses across North West England. Headquartered in Warrington, the company manages an integrated network of treatment works, reservoirs, pumping stations and more than 26,000 kilometres of water mains. Through its regulated arm, it supplies potable water and collects, transports and treats wastewater, ensuring compliance with environmental and public health standards set by Ofwat and the Environment Agency.

In addition to its core water and wastewater operations, United Utilities has expanded into related services including flood risk management, environmental consultancy and renewable energy generation.

