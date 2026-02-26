MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU) Short Interest Update

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,674 shares, a decrease of 84.5% from the January 29th total of 68,825 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,251 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 339,251 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance

Shares of OILU traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.20. The stock had a trading volume of 254,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,491. MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $41.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.55.

About MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (OILU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILU was launched on Nov 12, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

