Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.80, but opened at $0.7512. Keppel REIT shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 9,000 shares trading hands.

Keppel REIT Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76.

About Keppel REIT

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) is a Singapore-based real estate investment trust sponsored by Keppel Land, a subsidiary of Keppel Corporation. Established in 2006 and listed on the Singapore Exchange, the REIT focuses on investing in premium office properties within the Asia-Pacific region.

The portfolio comprises six Grade A office buildings in Singapore’s Central Business District, including landmark developments such as Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 1, Maritime Square Tower 2 and Ocean Financial Centre.

