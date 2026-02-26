Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.80, but opened at $0.7512. Keppel REIT shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 9,000 shares trading hands.
Keppel REIT Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76.
About Keppel REIT
Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) is a Singapore-based real estate investment trust sponsored by Keppel Land, a subsidiary of Keppel Corporation. Established in 2006 and listed on the Singapore Exchange, the REIT focuses on investing in premium office properties within the Asia-Pacific region.
The portfolio comprises six Grade A office buildings in Singapore’s Central Business District, including landmark developments such as Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 1, Maritime Square Tower 2 and Ocean Financial Centre.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Keppel REIT
- Read this or regret it forever
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- This makes me furious
- The “Trump Effect” on IRAs over $50k
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Keppel REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.