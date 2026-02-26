MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Trading 8.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.47 and last traded at $29.5640. 213,626 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 432,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.35.

Growing buyout interest after Donerail's $35-per-share proposal — multiple private equity firms and strategic investors have contacted MarineMax, raising the odds of a takeover premium or competitive auction.

Q4 results and retail performance described as "impressive" in recent coverage — positive top-line momentum in automotive and marine retail bolsters the company's standalone valuation and makes strategic buyers more willing to pay a premium.

IGY Marinas (MarineMax subsidiary) renewed its management and marketing agreement for St. Katharine Docks in London — a small but recurring revenue/EBITDA positive development that supports the company's marina services franchise.

Donerail and MarineMax have exchanged public letters and statements — this keeps the strategic-review process active but also introduces timing uncertainty; outcomes could range from a negotiated sale to continued independent execution.

Short-term downside pressure from activist back-and-forth and profit-taking — after the initial surge on buyout headlines, some investors appear to be locking in gains while others await clearer indications of a transaction or board decision.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MarineMax in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.69.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $505.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.67 million. MarineMax had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 2.46%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in MarineMax by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in MarineMax by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 12.8% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 5,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc is a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HZO and is one of the largest recreational boat and yacht retailers in the United States. The company markets new and used motor yachts, sailing yachts, sport boats and personal watercraft, acting as an authorized dealer for leading manufacturers. In addition to boat sales, MarineMax provides service and maintenance, parts and accessory sales, training and education, and marina operations.

Operating through a network of sales centers, service facilities and marinas, MarineMax serves coastal and inland markets across the continental U.S.

