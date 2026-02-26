DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.400-1.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5 billion-$3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.7 billion.

NASDAQ XRAY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,878,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,692,243. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $19.03.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.40 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 17.10% and a negative net margin of 24.34%.DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently -14.48%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Barclays began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.46.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 82,200 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $915,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 337.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dentsply Sirona Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) is a leading global manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The company, formed through the merger of Dentsply International and Sirona Dental Systems in February 2016, brings together a long heritage of innovation in dental care. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Dentsply Sirona develops and markets a comprehensive range of dental consumables, laboratory products, and advanced imaging and CAD/CAM systems.

The company’s product portfolio spans preventive, restorative, orthodontic, endodontic and surgical care.

