CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.610-0.630 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CubeSmart also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.520-2.600 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CUBE. Evercore cut their price target on CubeSmart from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.13.

NYSE CUBE traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.26. 3,068,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,392,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. CubeSmart has a one year low of $34.24 and a one year high of $44.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.12.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). CubeSmart had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 12.49%. CubeSmart has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.610-0.630 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.600 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 135.90%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the third quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and management of self-storage facilities across the United States. The company’s portfolio comprises properties in primary and secondary markets, catering to both individual and business customers seeking flexible, short-term and long-term storage solutions. CubeSmart’s facilities feature a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled options and advanced security features, supported by on-site managers and centralized customer service operations.

In addition to traditional self-storage units, CubeSmart offers specialty services such as vehicle and boat storage, retail sales of packing and moving supplies, and tenant insurance programs.

