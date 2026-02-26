Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.88 EPS

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.88), Zacks reports. Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.85%.

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

Xponential Fitness stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.05. 1,304,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,707. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $393.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.41. Xponential Fitness has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $13.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 1,621.3% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness is a leading franchisor and operator of boutique fitness studios headquartered in Irvine, California. The company specializes in developing, marketing, and supporting a portfolio of fitness brands that deliver low-impact cardio, strength training, and mindful movement workouts. Through its asset-light franchise model, Xponential provides entrepreneurs with proprietary studio designs, branded equipment, digital support, and comprehensive training programs to ensure consistent member experiences.

Its portfolio comprises core brands such as Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, YogaSix, Row House, Rumble, AKT, and STRIDE.

