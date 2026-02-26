Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.070–0.070 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.5 million-$12.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.4 million.
Airgain Stock Down 1.7%
NASDAQ:AIRG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.64. 27,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,883. The company has a market capitalization of $55.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27. Airgain has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $6.67.
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 10.87%.Airgain has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.070–0.070 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.
In other Airgain news, CEO Jacob Suen sold 6,112 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $30,621.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 287,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,490.23. The trade was a 2.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,313 shares of company stock worth $156,888. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Airgain by 270.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 43,214 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Airgain during the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Airgain during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Airgain, Inc (NASDAQ: AIRG) is a provider of intelligent wireless connectivity solutions designed to enhance data transmission, network performance and antenna efficiency for a range of devices. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company develops both embedded and external antenna systems, as well as associated connectivity software, to support wireless applications across cellular, Wi-Fi, machine-to-machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) markets.
The company’s product portfolio includes modular smart antennas, parallel path phase-diversity antennas and advanced array antenna solutions that are optimized for environments such as smart homes, industrial automation, transportation and enterprise networking.
