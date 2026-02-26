Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF (NYSEARCA:QDVO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF (NYSEARCA:QDVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,902 shares, a decline of 74.5% from the January 29th total of 31,033 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 365,362 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 365,362 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA QDVO traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $28.04. The company had a trading volume of 310,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,409. Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average of $29.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.23 million, a PE ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.2363 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th.

The Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF (QDVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund holds long exposure to the Russell 1000 Growth Index and writes exchange-traded call options on them. The fund offers a balanced approach to growth and income by actively managing a narrow portfolio of large-cap US equities with strong growth potential. QDVO was launched on Aug 22, 2024 and is issued by Amplify Investments.

