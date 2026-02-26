Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as C$79.99 and last traded at C$79.55, with a volume of 47372 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$78.24.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CGY shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price target on Calian Group from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Calian Group from C$63.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Ventum Financial increased their price objective on Calian Group from C$72.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$59.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$74.83.

Calian Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$907.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$63.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$55.52.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Calian Group had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 1.50%.The company had revenue of C$208.00 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Calian Group Ltd. will post 4.9475219 earnings per share for the current year.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd operates through four segments namely Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and Information Technology. It generates maximum revenue from the Health segment. The company serves health, defence, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and IT industries. Its Health segment includes Clinical Services; Nursing Services; Psychological Services and Medical Property Management. The Advanced Technologies segment includes Engineering Solutions and Services; Nuclear and Environmental Services; Satcom; DOCSIS; Electronics Design and Manufacturing and Agricultural Technology.

