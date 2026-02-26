BlackRock Energy and Resources (LON:BERI) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc (LON:BERI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 193 and last traded at GBX 191.50, with a volume of 356518 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190.50.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Stock Up 0.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of £195.71 million, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 171.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 149.14.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Company Profile

The Company aims to achieve an annual dividend target and, over the long term, capital growth by investing primarily in securities of companies operating in the mining and energy sectors.

