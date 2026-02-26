Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Raised to C$125.00 at Raymond James Financial

Exchange Income (TSE:EIFGet Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EIF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$80.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$106.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$102.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$114.42.

Exchange Income Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of TSE EIF traded up C$1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$109.15. The stock had a trading volume of 149,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,521. The firm has a market cap of C$6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$45.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.72, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$92.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$81.55.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIFGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$929.55 million for the quarter. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Exchange Income will post 3.9962963 EPS for the current year.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corp is a diversified acquisition-oriented corporation focused on opportunities in two sectors, aerospace, aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing. The business plan of the corporation is to invest in profitable, well-established companies with strong cash flows operating in niche markets. Its Aerospace and Aviation segment is a key revenue driver, recognizes revenue from the provision of flight, flight ancillary services, and the sale or lease of aircraft and aftermarket parts.

