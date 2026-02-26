Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Raised to C$125.00 at Raymond James Financial

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.52% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EIF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$80.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$106.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$102.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$114.42.
Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$929.55 million for the quarter. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Exchange Income will post 3.9962963 EPS for the current year.
Exchange Income Corp is a diversified acquisition-oriented corporation focused on opportunities in two sectors, aerospace, aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing. The business plan of the corporation is to invest in profitable, well-established companies with strong cash flows operating in niche markets. Its Aerospace and Aviation segment is a key revenue driver, recognizes revenue from the provision of flight, flight ancillary services, and the sale or lease of aircraft and aftermarket parts.
