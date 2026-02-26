Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. Seer had a negative return on equity of 25.88% and a negative net margin of 484.51%.

Here are the key takeaways from Seer’s conference call:

Get Seer alerts:

Q4 revenue was $4.2M and full?year 2025 revenue was $16.6M (17% YoY) but missed expectations due to customer budget pressures and delayed NIH funding; guidance for 2026 is $16–$18M , reflecting limited near?term growth visibility.

and full?year 2025 revenue was (17% YoY) but missed expectations due to customer budget pressures and delayed NIH funding; guidance for 2026 is , reflecting limited near?term growth visibility. Commercial momentum — installed base grew 67% to 82 instruments , consumable kit volume rose ~ 69% , total revenue excluding related?party sales grew ~ 33% , and the Proteograph was selected for multiple population?scale studies (including 20k and 10k sample projects) while cumulative publications nearly doubled to 70 .

, consumable kit volume rose ~ , total revenue excluding related?party sales grew ~ , and the Proteograph was selected for multiple population?scale studies (including 20k and 10k sample projects) while cumulative publications nearly doubled to . Product roadmap and innovation — launched the Proteograph ONE assay and SP200 automation, plans to release PAS v4 with an LLM chat interface later this year, is developing a proteoform profiling assay for 2027 , and expects next?generation detector/platform data in H2 2026.

assay and automation, plans to release PAS v4 with an LLM chat interface later this year, is developing a proteoform profiling assay for , and expects next?generation detector/platform data in H2 2026. Strong financial runway and shareholder returns — ended the year with ~$241M cash and investments, improved free?cash?flow loss to ~$45.6M, believes it has capital to reach breakeven, repurchased ~11.7M shares and the board authorized an additional $25M repurchase, and adopted a plan to preserve ~$262M of NOL tax assets.

Seer Trading Down 0.5%

SEER stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.08. 673,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,985. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.63. Seer has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $2.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEER shares. Wall Street Zen raised Seer to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Seer in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Report on Seer

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEER. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Seer during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Seer in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Seer in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Seer by 685.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 52,982 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Seer by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seer, Inc is a life sciences company focused on pioneering next-generation proteomics, the large-scale study of proteins and their functions in complex biological systems. By leveraging proprietary nanoparticle-based technology, Seer’s platform enables high-throughput, unbiased protein analysis from biological samples, addressing a critical bottleneck in drug discovery, biomarker research and precision medicine.

The company’s flagship Proteograph Product Suite combines engineered nanoparticle assays with advanced mass spectrometry and bioinformatics pipelines to deliver deep proteomic coverage in a scalable workflow.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.