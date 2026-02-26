Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.840-3.960 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $976.4 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVTC. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Evertec from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded Evertec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Evertec in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Evertec from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

EVTC traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $25.75. The stock had a trading volume of 837,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,647. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.70. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.86. Evertec has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $38.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Evertec had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 34.79%. The business had revenue of $244.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.83 million. Evertec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.840-3.960 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evertec will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVTC. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Evertec by 731.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,183,000 after acquiring an additional 603,753 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evertec by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 285,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 172,101 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Evertec by 422.5% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 208,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 168,225 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Evertec by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 526,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,656,000 after purchasing an additional 163,398 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evertec by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 525,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,279,000 after purchasing an additional 162,512 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evertec, Inc (NYSE: EVTC) is a leading full?service transaction processor in Puerto Rico, Latin America and the Caribbean. The company delivers integrated technology solutions for electronic payments, providing financial institutions, merchants and governments with secure and scalable platforms to accept, process and settle transactions across card, ATM, debit and digital channels. Headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Evertec supports both domestic and cross?border payment flows, enabling clients to streamline operations and expand their digital commerce capabilities.

Evertec’s suite of services includes merchant acquiring, payment gateway connectivity, ATM and point?of?sale network management, and fraud prevention solutions.

