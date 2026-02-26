Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.550-0.570 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $445.0 million-$447.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $442.0 million. Elastic also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.500-2.540 EPS.

ESTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Elastic from $113.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Elastic from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Elastic from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.17.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded up $3.56 on Thursday, hitting $61.56. 4,042,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,495. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 229.35 and a beta of 0.93. Elastic has a 1-year low of $52.73 and a 1-year high of $117.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.67). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 6.79%.Elastic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.540 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.550-0.570 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $432,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 161,484 shares in the company, valued at $12,046,706.40. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 5,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $401,742.65. Following the transaction, the insider owned 89,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,703,766.20. This represents a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,828 shares of company stock worth $4,641,010. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 1.4% in the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Elastic by 17.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Elastic by 0.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 11.6% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V. operates as a search and analytics company, offering a suite of open source and subscription-based solutions for search, observability and security use cases. Its flagship product, Elasticsearch, enables fast and scalable full-text search and analytics across large volumes of structured and unstructured data. Complementary tools such as Kibana provide visualization capabilities, while Beats and Logstash serve as lightweight data shippers and data processing pipelines, respectively.

The company was founded in 2012 by Shay Banon, who serves as chief technology officer, and Steven Schuurman.

