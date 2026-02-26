Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. Smart Sand had a net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $86.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million.

Smart Sand Stock Performance

Shares of SND stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.08. The stock had a trading volume of 300,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,697. Smart Sand has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $221.18 million, a PE ratio of 56.44 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Smart Sand in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smart Sand currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth about $404,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Smart Sand in the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Smart Sand by 348.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 62,961 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Smart Sand during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Smart Sand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc (NASDAQ:SND) is a U.S.-based industrial mineral company specializing in the mining, processing and distribution of high-purity silica sand. The company’s primary business centers on the production of frac sand for the oil and gas industry, as well as specialty sand products for foundry, glass and construction applications. Through an integrated network of mines, processing plants and trans-load facilities, Smart Sand delivers precision-engineered sand solutions designed to meet stringent performance and purity requirements.

Smart Sand’s operations include flagship mining and processing facilities in Wisconsin, which supply Northern White silica sand, and production sites in Texas, strategically located to serve major U.S.

