TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $155.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.96 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 4.35%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

TriMas is selling for about $1.45 billion (?$1.2 billion net after-tax proceeds) with the deal expected to close in mid?to?late March, leaving a more focused two?segment company and reporting Aerospace as discontinued operations. 2025 results beat expectations: adjusted EPS was $2.09 (up 27% YoY), total company net sales rose ~12.7% to just over $1 billion, and adjusted segment operating profit increased >30% to $149 million, driven by sales growth and operational execution.

2025 results beat expectations: adjusted EPS was $2.09 (up 27% YoY), total company net sales rose ~12.7% to just over $1 billion, and adjusted segment operating profit increased >30% to $149 million, driven by sales growth and operational execution. Management has deployed capital aggressively and signaled shareholder returns: it repurchased >3 million shares for ?$100 million, increased the remaining buyback authorization to $150 million, and intends to use Aerospace proceeds to pay down revolver borrowings and fund buybacks, M&A, and growth initiatives.

Management has deployed capital aggressively and signaled shareholder returns: it repurchased >3 million shares for ?$100 million, increased the remaining buyback authorization to $150 million, and intends to use Aerospace proceeds to pay down revolver borrowings and fund buybacks, M&A, and growth initiatives. Companywide transformation underway — a Lean Six Sigma?based operational excellence program, a January realignment, and a restructured commercial model are expected to deliver >$10 million of cost reductions in 2026 and >$15 million on an annualized basis, supporting management’s target of 3%–6% sales growth and >300 bps of operating margin improvement in 2026.

Companywide transformation underway — a Lean Six Sigma?based operational excellence program, a January realignment, and a restructured commercial model are expected to deliver >$10 million of cost reductions in 2026 and >$15 million on an annualized basis, supporting management’s target of 3%–6% sales growth and >300 bps of operating margin improvement in 2026. Near?term headwinds include a Q1 2026 guidance caveat that Q1 will be the lowest quarter for margins and EPS, packaging had Q4 margin pressure from mix and seasonality, and net leverage rose to 2.6x after using revolver borrowings to fund repurchases (to be partly paid down with sale proceeds).

Shares of NASDAQ TRS traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.00. The company had a trading volume of 596,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,783. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. TriMas has a 12 month low of $19.33 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. TriMas’s payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRS. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in TriMas by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in TriMas by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TriMas in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut TriMas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of TriMas in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of TriMas in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriMas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

TriMas Corporation is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. Established in 1980, TriMas has built a global reputation for designing and manufacturing specialized products that serve a wide array of end markets. The company operates through multiple segments, each focused on high-demand niches where engineered solutions and rigorous quality standards are essential.

The Packaging segment supplies closures, dispensing systems and related components for the personal care, household chemicals, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical markets.

