Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,127,764 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 732,554 shares.The stock last traded at $6.2150 and had previously closed at $6.17.

Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Down 0.4%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average is $6.11.

Get Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.7%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Gabelli Equity Trust

In other Gabelli Equity Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,000. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust by 200.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gabelli Equity Trust, Inc (NYSE: GAB) is a closed-end management investment company focused on generating long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of primarily U.S.-listed equity securities. Incorporated in Delaware, the Trust pursues a value-oriented approach, leveraging intensive fundamental research to identify small- and mid-cap companies with growth potential and favorable valuation metrics.

Since its initial public offering in 1977, the Trust has invested across a range of sectors, including consumer staples, financial services, industrials and technology, aiming to construct a high-conviction portfolio of companies expected to outperform over time.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.