Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,127,764 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 732,554 shares.The stock last traded at $6.2150 and had previously closed at $6.17.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average is $6.11.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.7%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust by 200.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.
Gabelli Equity Trust, Inc (NYSE: GAB) is a closed-end management investment company focused on generating long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of primarily U.S.-listed equity securities. Incorporated in Delaware, the Trust pursues a value-oriented approach, leveraging intensive fundamental research to identify small- and mid-cap companies with growth potential and favorable valuation metrics.
Since its initial public offering in 1977, the Trust has invested across a range of sectors, including consumer staples, financial services, industrials and technology, aiming to construct a high-conviction portfolio of companies expected to outperform over time.
