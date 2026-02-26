Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $524.00 to $449.00. The stock had previously closed at $646.18, but opened at $608.57. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Dillard’s shares last traded at $577.2550, with a volume of 76,871 shares traded.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Dillard’s from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dillard’s from $184.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Zacks Research cut Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $519.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the third quarter worth $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 790.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 6,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 110.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $642.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $616.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $13.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.98 by $3.07. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 8.81%.The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $13.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s, Inc (NYSE:DDS), headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, is a U.S.-based department store chain founded by William T. Dillard in 1938. Over more than eight decades of operation, the company has grown from a single store in Nashville, Arkansas, to a prominent retailer with a national footprint. Dillard’s equity is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DDS.

The company operates approximately 280 departmental stores across 29 states, offering a broad assortment of merchandise that includes men’s and women’s apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home furnishings.

