LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.11 and last traded at $39.8650, with a volume of 79696 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on LTC Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.00.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $82.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.23 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 44.82%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. LTC Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.790 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.680 EPS. Analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 316.67%.

In related news, EVP David M. Boitano purchased 10,000 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $344,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,559.44. The trade was a 64.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTC. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,931,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $995,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 51.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 723,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,023,000 after buying an additional 246,919 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,797,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties, Inc (NYSE: LTC) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in financing and investing in long-term health care properties. The company focuses on providing capital to operators of senior housing and health care facilities through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financings and structured finance arrangements. Its portfolio primarily comprises skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and memory care centers.

Since its founding in 1992, LTC Properties has built a diversified portfolio of properties located across the United States.

