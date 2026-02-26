Short Interest in NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Decreases By 66.5%

NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 17,135 shares, a decline of 66.5% from the January 29th total of 51,222 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,997 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,997 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of NetSol Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTWK. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 53,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NetSol Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in NetSol Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 33,588.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 16,794 shares during the period. 16.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NTWK. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of NetSol Technologies from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NetSol Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NetSol Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NetSol Technologies Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NTWK stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.42. 5,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,653. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NetSol Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 million, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.87.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc is a publicly traded enterprise software provider specializing in asset finance and leasing solutions. Headquartered in Calabasas, California, the company was founded in 1997 by Najeeb Ghauri, who continues to serve as its chief executive officer. NetSol has built a reputation for delivering end-to-end digital solutions tailored to the finance, leasing, and rental industries, enabling clients to streamline operations, improve customer engagement, and accelerate business growth.

The company’s flagship offering, NFS Ascent, is a configurable, modular platform that supports the entire contract lifecycle—from origination and credit approval through servicing and end-of-term processing.

