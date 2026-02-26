National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Issues Earnings Results

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported C$3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of C$3.89 billion during the quarter.

Here are the key takeaways from National Bank of Canada’s conference call:

Generated EPS of CAD 3.25 (up 11% YoY) with a return on equity of 16.6% , and management raised the 2026 ROE target to ~ 16% with a path to 17%+ in 2027.

(up 11% YoY) with a return on equity of , and management raised the 2026 ROE target to ~ with a path to in 2027. Upsized the NCIB to repurchase up to 14.5 million shares (6.4M repurchased to date) and targets CET1 convergence toward 13% by end?2027, signaling continued capital returns.

shares (6.4M repurchased to date) and targets CET1 convergence toward by end?2027, signaling continued capital returns. Integration of Canadian Western Bank is ahead on synergies — CAD 176 million of cost/funding synergies realized to date (exceeding year?1 target) and on track for CAD 270 million by end?2026, with revenue synergies progressing toward a CAD 50 million target.

of cost/funding synergies realized to date (exceeding year?1 target) and on track for by end?2026, with revenue synergies progressing toward a target. Broad-based business strength: P&C net income of CAD 442 million (mortgages +3% sequential), Wealth net income +13% to CAD 274 million with AUA near CAD 900 billion , and Capital Markets net income of CAD 443 million (up 6% YoY).

(mortgages +3% sequential), Wealth net income +13% to with AUA near , and Capital Markets net income of (up 6% YoY). Credit trends are stable but conservative — total PCLs of CAD 244 million (32 bps) with allowances of CAD 2.5 billion (5.9x coverage); management expects impaired provisions within its 25–35 bps guidance and did not assume credit improvement in the 2027 ROE plan.

TSE:NA traded up C$2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$191.37. 399,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,170. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$171.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$161.33. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$106.67 and a one year high of C$191.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$74.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NA shares. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$173.00 to C$179.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$170.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$156.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$184.00 to C$188.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$164.00 to C$177.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$171.00.

National Bank of Canada is the sixth-largest Canadian bank. The bank offers integrated financial services, primarily in the province of Quebec as well as the city of Toronto. Operational segments include personal and commercial banking, wealth management, and a financial markets group.

