Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $240.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.11 million. Astronics had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 36.45%.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATROB remained flat at $76.11 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 219. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.84 and a beta of 0.97. Astronics has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $77.60.

Astronics Corporation is a global provider of advanced technology solutions to the aerospace, defense and other high-reliability industries. Headquartered in East Aurora, New York, the company was founded in 1968 and has grown through both organic innovation and targeted acquisitions. Astronics delivers mission-critical products that enhance aircraft safety, passenger comfort and operational efficiency for major airframers, airlines and defense contractors worldwide.

The company’s product portfolio spans several key areas, including electrical power generation and management systems, LED cabin lighting and safety systems, connectivity and data solutions, and automated test equipment.

