Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.280–0.240 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.0 million-$40.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $44.3 million.
Aspen Aerogels Stock Up 14.6%
Shares of NYSE:ASPN traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 808,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.08.
Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.07). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 86.52%.The company had revenue of $41.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Aspen Aerogels has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.280–0.240 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
- Positive Sentiment: Year-end liquidity and near-term cash inflection: Aspen ended 2025 with $158.6M in cash and expects a ~$37.6M commercial settlement payment from GM in Q1 2026, which improves short?term runway. Aspen Aerogels Inc Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic review launched (Piper Sandler engaged) — management is exploring options to optimize capital structure and commercial plans, which could unlock value or provide alternatives if organic recovery is slow. Aspen Aerogels Inc Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Commercial traction remains in pockets: the company cited a North Sea subsea pipeline award and expanded European OEM (Volvo Cars) EV program relationships, supporting future backlog potential. Aspen Aerogels Inc Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary and full earnings transcripts are available (useful for parsing drivers and cadence of the strategic review and savings actions). Aspen Aerogels Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Big Q4 miss and sharp revenue decline: Aspen reported Q4 GAAP EPS of $(0.88) vs. consensus ~$(0.27) and revenue of $41.3M (-66% YoY), signaling demand weakness in thermal barrier and Energy Industrial segments. Aspen Aerogels Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Large annual charges and cash impact: full?year 2025 included a $291.2M impairment (Statesboro plant) and a $389.6M GAAP net loss, raising concerns about past capital allocation and asset utilization. Aspen Aerogels Inc Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Negative Sentiment: Q1 2026 guidance below Street: revenue guidance of $35–$40M and EPS guidance of $(0.28)–$(0.24) are both weaker than consensus, implying near?term downside to topline and continued losses. Aspen Aerogels Inc Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Negative Sentiment: Potential litigation risk: law firm Johnson Fistel announced an investigation into whether Aspen executives’ actions harmed investors, adding regulatory/legal overhang. Johnson Fistel Investigation Notice
- Negative Sentiment: Notable insider selling noted in data summaries, which can be perceived negatively by the market (watch disclosures for context). Quiver AI Summary
Institutional Trading of Aspen Aerogels
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 184.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.
Aspen Aerogels Company Profile
Aspen Aerogels, Inc, headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts, develops and manufactures high-performance aerogel insulation materials and custom engineered solutions. Founded in 2001 as a spin-out from Department of Energy research, the company pursued an initial public offering on the NYSE in 2014 under the ticker ASPN. Aspen Aerogels combines proprietary aerogel formulations with advanced manufacturing processes to deliver products known for their low thermal conductivity, lightweight construction and robust mechanical properties.
The company’s product portfolio spans blanket insulation, boards, and custom shapes built around several proprietary brands, including Pyrogel, Cryogel and Spaceloft.
