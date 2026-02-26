Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.280–0.240 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.0 million-$40.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $44.3 million.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Up 14.6%

Shares of NYSE:ASPN traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 808,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.08.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.07). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 86.52%.The company had revenue of $41.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Aspen Aerogels has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.280–0.240 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASPN. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Aspen Aerogels this week:

Institutional Trading of Aspen Aerogels

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 184.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts, develops and manufactures high-performance aerogel insulation materials and custom engineered solutions. Founded in 2001 as a spin-out from Department of Energy research, the company pursued an initial public offering on the NYSE in 2014 under the ticker ASPN. Aspen Aerogels combines proprietary aerogel formulations with advanced manufacturing processes to deliver products known for their low thermal conductivity, lightweight construction and robust mechanical properties.

The company’s product portfolio spans blanket insulation, boards, and custom shapes built around several proprietary brands, including Pyrogel, Cryogel and Spaceloft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.