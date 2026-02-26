Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) Announces $1.25 Quarterly Dividend

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Pool has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Pool has a dividend payout ratio of 41.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pool to earn $12.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.

NASDAQ POOL traded up $4.94 on Thursday, reaching $219.69. The stock had a trading volume of 162,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,312. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.65. Pool has a 1 year low of $210.67 and a 1 year high of $374.74.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.15). Pool had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $982.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Pool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.850-11.150 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pool will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $246.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Pool from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Pool from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pool from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $346.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.50.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation is a leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, the company serves a diverse customer base that includes service professionals, independent retailers, high-volume builders, and national retail chains. Pool Corporation’s extensive branch network enables it to maintain strong local customer relationships while leveraging its scale to source products efficiently from manufacturers around the world.

The company’s product portfolio spans pool and spa chemicals, water treatment equipment, pumps, filters, heaters, automation and control systems, liners, safety covers, and cleaning accessories.

