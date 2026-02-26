Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.900-1.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCVL shares. Zacks Research lowered Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Williams Trading set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shoe Carnival stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,647. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $19.61. The company has a market cap of $564.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.36. Shoe Carnival has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $26.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 12th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Shoe Carnival announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 39,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 4.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival, Inc (NASDAQ: SCVL) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer offering a broad assortment of footwear, apparel and accessories for the entire family. Through its network of brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platform, the company provides casual, athletic and dress shoes for men, women and children, as well as complementary apparel, handbags, socks and other accessories designed to deliver value and variety. Its distinctive in-store carnival host service model aims to create an engaging shopping experience and foster customer loyalty.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, Shoe Carnival has expanded over four decades to operate more than 350 retail locations across over 30 states.

