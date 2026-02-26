Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Amer Sports (AS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Amer Sports (NYSE: AS):

2/25/2026 – Amer Sports was given a new $49.00 price target by Truist Financial Corporation.

2/25/2026 – Amer Sports had its price target raised by Evercore Inc from $50.00 to $51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Amer Sports had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Piper Sandler.

2/19/2026 – Amer Sports had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Evercore Inc. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2026 – Amer Sports had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $58.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2026 – Amer Sports was downgraded by Zacks Research from “strong-buy” to “hold”.

1/14/2026 – Amer Sports was given a new $46.00 price target by Truist Financial Corporation.

1/8/2026 – Amer Sports was given a new $49.00 price target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/8/2026 – Amer Sports had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $54.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Amer Sports is now covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/29/2025 – Amer Sports had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports’ portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc’teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

