Weaver Consulting Group Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF $JSI

Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report) by 206.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,047 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,028,000 after purchasing an additional 670,006 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 202.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 243,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after purchasing an additional 481,613 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 729,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,195,000 after buying an additional 430,317 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,473,000. Finally, Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 819,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,836,000 after buying an additional 382,329 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA JSI opened at $52.51 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $53.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.31.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a $0.2138 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th.

The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

