Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,030,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,765 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $932,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 707.1% in the third quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.70.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,598,700.17. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total value of $5,527,477.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,540,469.77. This trade represents a 45.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $245.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.79. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $141.50 and a 52 week high of $247.25. The stock has a market cap of $591.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $24.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

