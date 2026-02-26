Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 938,116 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,495,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 938,116 shares during the quarter. CocaCola accounts for 0.9% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,292,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Summitry LLC raised its position in CocaCola by 1.9% in the second quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 30,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $80.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.68. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $65.35 and a 52-week high of $81.09. The company has a market cap of $346.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.46.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 27.34%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 price objective on CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.33.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 337,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $26,046,230.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,410,296.60. This trade represents a 49.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The Coca?Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca?Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready?to?drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca?Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca?Cola, Diet Coke, Coca?Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

