Danaher Corporation (DHR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on April 24th

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, April 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This is a 25.0% increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Danaher has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Danaher has a payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Danaher to earn $8.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock opened at $209.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Danaher has a 52-week low of $171.00 and a 52-week high of $242.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.09. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 14.71%.The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.86.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

