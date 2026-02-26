Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Given Buy Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $68.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $58.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 120.64% from the company’s current price.

CLDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics Trading Up 24.1%

CLDX stock opened at $30.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.40. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $31.00.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.22% and a negative net margin of 3,446.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Celldex Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,199,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,188,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,105,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 779,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,873,000 after buying an additional 154,664 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 316,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 55,150 shares in the last quarter.

Key Stories Impacting Celldex Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Celldex Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Celldex announced completion of enrollment in its global Phase 3 EMBARQ-CSU1 and EMBARQ-CSU2 trials for barzolvolimab in chronic spontaneous urticaria — 1,939 patients across 43 countries, the largest antihistamine?refractory CSU program to date. This materially de?risks the program and sets clear timing for upcoming readouts that could be major value drivers. EMBARQ enrollment release

Celldex announced completion of enrollment in its global Phase 3 EMBARQ-CSU1 and EMBARQ-CSU2 trials for barzolvolimab in chronic spontaneous urticaria — 1,939 patients across 43 countries, the largest antihistamine?refractory CSU program to date. This materially de?risks the program and sets clear timing for upcoming readouts that could be major value drivers. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley reiterated a Buy on CLDX, highlighting early EMBARQ enrollment and a slate of 2026 data catalysts that, in the analyst’s view, create an attractive risk/reward. Analyst support likely bolstered investor confidence into the clinical milestone. Analyst note (TipRanks)

Morgan Stanley reiterated a Buy on CLDX, highlighting early EMBARQ enrollment and a slate of 2026 data catalysts that, in the analyst’s view, create an attractive risk/reward. Analyst support likely bolstered investor confidence into the clinical milestone. Neutral Sentiment: Street consensus remains generally constructive: recent aggregator coverage shows an average rating around “Moderate Buy,” indicating broad analyst optimism but not unanimous conviction. Analyst consensus article

Street consensus remains generally constructive: recent aggregator coverage shows an average rating around “Moderate Buy,” indicating broad analyst optimism but not unanimous conviction. Neutral Sentiment: Celldex filed its fourth?quarter and full?year 2025 results and corporate update; management provided program timing and other corporate details in the release. Investors should watch the corporate update for cash runway and milestone timelines. Financial results release

Celldex filed its fourth?quarter and full?year 2025 results and corporate update; management provided program timing and other corporate details in the release. Investors should watch the corporate update for cash runway and milestone timelines. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed expectations: Celldex reported ($1.22) EPS vs. consensus ($1.00) and revenue of $0.12M vs. $1.53M expected; margins and ROE were deeply negative. The beat/miss dynamics were unfavorable and highlight ongoing cash?burn and execution risks until positive clinical data or partnering occurs. Earnings press release

Q4 results missed expectations: Celldex reported ($1.22) EPS vs. consensus ($1.00) and revenue of $0.12M vs. $1.53M expected; margins and ROE were deeply negative. The beat/miss dynamics were unfavorable and highlight ongoing cash?burn and execution risks until positive clinical data or partnering occurs. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short?interest data for February is inconsistent/erroneous in the summary (shows 0 shares and NaN changes). There’s no reliable evidence here of a sizeable short squeeze or covering pressure based on that data alone. (Item flagged as data?quality noisy.)

About Celldex Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapies for cancer and other serious diseases. The company’s research platforms leverage novel antibody and vaccine technologies designed to engage the patient’s immune system, with a particular emphasis on oncology and neurologic indications. Celldex’s pipeline includes both monoclonal antibodies and biologic agents that seek to modulate immune responses or deliver targeted cytotoxic activity.

Among Celldex’s lead product candidates is glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody–drug conjugate directed against the glycoprotein NMB (gpNMB) for the treatment of certain breast and skin cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.