Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:LONA) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:LONA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LONA. Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. They issued a “sell (d-)” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Athira Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Athira Pharma to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Athira Pharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma Stock Down 2.2%

About Athira Pharma

Shares of LONA opened at $5.81 on Thursday. Athira Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $8.36.

(Get Free Report)

Athira Pharma, traded as LONA on the NASDAQ, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small-molecule therapeutics intended to restore neuronal health and function in neurodegenerative and cognitive disorders. The company’s research approach centers on modulating pathways involved in synaptic repair and neurotrophic signaling to address underlying neuronal dysfunction rather than solely treating symptoms.

Athira’s lead investigational therapy is fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a small-molecule candidate designed to potentiate hepatocyte growth factor (HGF)/MET pathway signaling with the aim of improving synaptic connectivity and cognitive performance in patients with conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease and related cognitive impairments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.