Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 12,410 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 334.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,410 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the third quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Nicholas J. Piazza sold 6,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $1,066,246.21. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 31,664 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,792.48. The trade was a 17.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew S. Levatich sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $239,348.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,948,433.84. This represents a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,442 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,573. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock opened at $148.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.03. The company has a market cap of $83.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $165.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.28%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EMR. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.90.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

