NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BNP Paribas Exane Analyst Says

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. BNP Paribas Exane’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NVDA. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. Arete Research increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.32.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $195.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.88. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total value of $44,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,933,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,478,542.40. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 80,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.90, for a total transaction of $14,312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,494,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,355,852.70. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,610,848 shares of company stock worth $291,619,375. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,480,489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $184,911,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,451,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,803,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $109,446,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,441 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $62,244,133,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,181,484 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,909,347,000 after buying an additional 2,849,678 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,808,862,000 after buying an additional 2,609,560 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

