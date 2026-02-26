Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Earns “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 80.02% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $257.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.09. Xperi has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $8.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPER. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Xperi by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 79,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Xperi by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xperi by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Xperi by 51.6% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 14,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 6.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 80,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xperi Corporation is a global technology company specializing in the development and licensing of semiconductor packaging, imaging and audio technologies, as well as advanced entertainment and automotive solutions. Through its IP Licensing segment, Xperi grants rights to its portfolio of more than 37,000 patents, covering innovations in wafer-level optics, memory packaging and interconnect that enable smaller, faster and more power-efficient devices. The company’s Product & Technology Solutions segment markets branded offerings such as DTS® audio, TiVo® entertainment platforms and Perceive™ imaging software for consumer electronics, mobile devices, set-top boxes and smart home products.

In the automotive arena, Xperi delivers in-vehicle audio enhancement, 360-degree camera and driver-assist imaging, high-definition radio solutions and connected car software designed to improve safety, comfort and entertainment.

