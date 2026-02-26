Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) CAO Sells $26,444.88 in Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) CAO David Marshall Wright sold 264 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $26,444.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,951.08. The trade was a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Itron Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $97.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.44. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.57 and a 52-week high of $142.00.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $571.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.31 million. Itron had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 12.72%.The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Itron has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised shares of Itron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Guggenheim set a $155.00 price target on Itron in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered Itron from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Itron from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Itron by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Itron by 0.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 4.8% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Itron by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 3.5% in the second quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itron, Inc (NASDAQ: ITRI) is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company’s offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron’s product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

