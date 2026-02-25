ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXL) Short Interest Up 1,176.4% in February

ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,969 shares, an increase of 1,176.4% from the January 29th total of 546 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,827 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,827 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of SIXL stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.15. 564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,304. The stock has a market cap of $196.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.62. ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.15.

ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.0533 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%.

ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF (SIXL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks selected for fundamental factors of growth and low volatility. Securities are equally weighted. SIXL was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by Meridian.

