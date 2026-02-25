Short Interest in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC) Drops By 87.2%

Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,587 shares, a decline of 87.2% from the January 29th total of 12,402 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,676 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,676 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Austin Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 904,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,113,000 after acquiring an additional 50,063 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 323,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 73,490 shares in the last quarter. Entrewealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Entrewealth LLC now owns 218,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,370,000 after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 13,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 74,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Stock Performance

SPYC traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $42.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,408. Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $45.21. The company has a market cap of $97.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.68.

About Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (SPYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed, fund-of-funds that provides exposure to the S&P 500 with a systematic options overlay strategy. The overlay strategy seeks to enhance upside potential and hedge downside risk. SPYC was launched on Sep 3, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.

