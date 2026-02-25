Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Short Interest Up 673.4% in February

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 860,796 shares, a growth of 673.4% from the January 29th total of 111,298 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,239,887 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,239,887 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $688,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 42.1% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 46.6% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Up 1.5%

NYSEARCA:VPL traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.61. 846,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,375. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.17. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $64.21 and a twelve month high of $108.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the MSCI Pacific Index (the Index).

