Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Up 6.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.7% during trading on Monday after Evercore upgraded the stock to a strong-buy rating. The company traded as high as $71.45 and last traded at $72.0280. Approximately 1,208,326 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,998,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.48.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.15.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SFM

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 17,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $1,488,529.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,965.60. This trade represents a 55.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 3,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $250,951.79. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 5,552 shares in the company, valued at $440,773.28. The trade was a 36.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,398,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,584,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,014 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 652.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,411,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,753 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at $81,557,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 185.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,300,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,526,000 after buying an additional 844,717 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.280-5.440 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.700 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts’ product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.